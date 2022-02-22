Man to go on trial accused of series of indecent assaults
A man has appeared in court accused of a raft of sexual offences against three children over more than two decades.
Dean Mountain, 51, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (February 22) charged with a total of nine offences against three complainants, who were all under 16 at the time.
The offences are said to have taken place in the Thetford area between March 1983 and January 2004.
Mountain, from Kent, pleaded not guilty to four offences of indecent assault against one victim, between September 1999 and January 2004.
He has also denied indecent assault against another child victim between October 1990 and September 1995 as well as an offence of indecency with a child against the same complainant between October 1990 and October 1992.
The defendant also denies three charges of indecent assault against a third child victim between March 1983 and March 1999.
A trial date of January 9 next year was set.
Mountain was given conditional bail.