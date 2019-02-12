Man denies involvement in conspiracy which flooded town with drugs

A man accused of guiding a drugs conspiracy which flooded Great Yarmouth with cocaine and heroin has denied any involvement.

William Donkoh, 39, is accused of running one of the main county line drug operations into the town, using a network of “enforcers” and “minions”.

Norwich Crown Court has heard how known drug addicts in Yarmouth had been recruited to sell the drugs and buy top-up credit for the main phone line - known as ‘Deano’ - back in London.

Donkoh, who stands trial with five co-accused in the conspiracy, is alleged to have travelled to Norfolk just four times, in June 2017 and February 2018.

But giving evidence on Tuesday (February 26) Donkoh denied any knowledge of the conspiracy.

When asked by Philip Misner, defending Donkoh, if he was running this “county lines conspiracy from 2017 through to 2018”, the defendant replied: “No.”

Donkoh was also asked if he had ever “controlled” any of the handsets involved in the conspiracy.

He replied: “No”.

The court has heard how a silver Toyota Prius was traced via ANPR cameras travelling along the A11 and around Norwich on February 8 last year, heading eastbound along the A47.

The ‘Deano’ line phone number was pinging on phone masts along the route at the same time.

The prosecution assert that days later Donkoh was seen getting into the same car outside his Hackney home.

Donkoh was captured on CCTV buying phone credit in London on one occasion, and seconds later bulk text messages advertising drugs were being sent to Yarmouth drug addicts.

But on Tuesday (February 26) when asked if he “knew what these people were up to”, the defendant replied: “No”.

Mr Misner said: “Did you know that when you did that top up you were topping up a phone that was being used in a drugs line?”

Donkoh replied: “No, I didn’t.”

Donkoh, of Brooksby’s Walk, Hackney, Reinis, 40, of Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich, Thomas, 19, from London, Rasimovic, 31, of no fixed address and Arenas-Valencia, 20, from Wick Road, Hackney, have all denied two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug in Great Yarmouth between May 1, 2017 and June 27, 2018.

The trial continues.