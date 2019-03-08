‘Stop before you kill my brother’ - Court hears of sister’s desperate plea during Norwich knife attack

A man needed a blood transfusion after being stabbed in the leg after three youths attacked him at a Norwich flat, despite desperate attempts by his sister to protect him.

The victim was set upon by the three youths earlier that evening but they returned armed with weapons to carry out the second more serious assault at Jewson Road, which only ended when the sister told them to stop or they were going to kill him, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Brandon Green, 19, of Tuckswood Lane, Norwich, has denied wounding with intent and assault causing actual bodily harm to the victim on September 28, last year, and also causing actual bodily harm to the victim’s sister, who was injured trying to protect her brother.

In his opening to the jury, prosecutor David Wilson said: “It is believed that the parties in this case are involved in the drug scene and the motivation for the acts of violence may stem from that.”

He said when the three males returned following the earlier assault they were armed with weapons intent on inflicting more serious violence.

After forcing their way in to the flat they set about the victim leaving him with head injuries, wounds to his arms, hands and a significant stab wound to his leg, before fleeing the scene after the victim’s sister warned they were going to kill him if they did not stop.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to hospital and Mr Wilson said: “The main injury was found to his leg where he has suffered a stab wound causing a femoral bleed. This required intensive care treatment and a blood transfusion.”

His sister suffered bruising and had her hair pulled out and also received cuts to her hands.

Mr Wilson told the jury that two defendants, Connor Farley, 18, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, have admitted their involvement and told them their task would be to determine whether Green was the third member of the group.

The trial continues.