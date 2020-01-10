Man accused of having rock inside sock in city's clubland

Prince of Wales Road Norwich sign Archant

A man is to go on trial after being accused of having two offensive weapons, including a rock inside a sock, in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sean Casey, 35, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 10) having been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, a rock inside a sock, on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, on May 21 last year.

You may also want to watch:

He has also been charged with possession of another offensive weapon, a screwdriver, on the same date.

Casey, of Bishopbridge House, William Kett Close, Norwich, pleaded not guilty to both offences.

He will stand trial at the city's magistrates court on March 9.