Man denies GBH charge following alleged incident in flats

Ipswich Crown Court. PHOTO: Archant Archant

The trial of a man accused of causing grievous bodily harm will take place later this year.

It comes after an injured man was found in the stairwell of a block of flats in Lowestoft last month.

Wally Allgood, 42, of Stanley Street, Lowestoft, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, February 11 for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link.

He pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause the man grievous bodily harm on January 11 this year.

Police were called to reports of an injured man, who was found in a stairwell in a block of flats in Stanley Street in Lowestoft on January 11.

The man in his 40s had three broken ribs, a laceration to his liver, a broken nose, as well as back and facial injuries.

Allgood's trial, which is expected to last two to three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing May 26.

Allgood was remanded in custody.