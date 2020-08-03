Search

Man denies having firearm in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:19 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 03 August 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A man has denied possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in Norwich.

It follows an incident on May 16, this year, when police were called to Copenhagen Way, in Norwich, to reports that a number of people were involved in a brawl.

Enquiries continued after it was reported that one person was in possession of what appeared to be a firearm.

Mantas Gadeikis, 31, of Heath Crescent, Norwich denied possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Martin Ivory appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.

John Morgans appeared for Gadeikis, who had the help of an interpreter in court.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case for a further hearing on November 23.

A trial is due to take place on January 20, next year, and is expected to last about three days.

Judge Moore granted Gadeikis bail until his trial

