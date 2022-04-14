Man denies cocaine dealing after being stopped outside hospital

A man stopped by police outside a Norfolk hospital has denied drug dealing charges.

Grant Burgess, 29, was driving a Ford Focus when he was arrested at the James Paget Hospital.

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday he pleaded not guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine to others between January 2018 and August 2021.

He also entered a not guilty plea to supplying another Class A drug, diamorphine, to others during the same period.

Burgess, from Clacton-on-Sea who appeared before the court via video link from prison, also denied the supply of cannabis.

The court was told his trial was expected to take place on the week starting July 25 this year and is expected to take two days.

Recorder Guy Ayers remanded him to remain in custody until his trial.

