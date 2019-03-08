Search

Man denies dangerous driving after crashing into wall of Norwich health centre

PUBLISHED: 13:23 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 22 July 2019

Car crashed into Adelaide Street Health Centre in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Archant

A man is set to go on trial after he denied dangerous driving after crashing into the wall of a Norwich health centre following a police chase.

Torrelle Porter, 21, fled a silver Mercedes Benz car after it crashed into the wall of Adelaide Street Health Centre, on the junction of Adelaide Street and West End Street.

Porter, of Springbank, Norwich was later arrested by police after the crash, which happened at about 2.10pm on Friday, July 19.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (July 21) via videolink from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

He denied dangerous driving as well as well as failing to stop for an officer.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 19.

Porter was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

