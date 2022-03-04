News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Father accused of baby's murder denies 'cover up' over tot's injuries

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:15 PM March 4, 2022
Christopher Easey is on trial accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor.

There was no 'cover up' over the death of a baby girl, a man accused of her murder has claimed in court.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of murdering his daughter, Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey.

Carly Easey, who is now divorced from Christopher, is on trial accused of allowing Eleanor's death to occur as well as a charge of cruelty.

Christopher Easey has acknowledged during the course of his defence that Eleanor died as a result of injuries caused by a "violent" shake he had given while trying to resuscitate her.

On Friday (March 4) Easey, who maintains his not guilty plea to murder and a charge of cruelty, was being cross-examined by Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, over the death of his daughter.

Eleanor was admitted to hospital on December 18 2019 after paramedics found her "very pale, floppy and lethargic" at the family home at Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade.

The baby was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital where she died two days later from a catastrophic brain injury.

The jury has heard marks discovered on Eleanor's cheeks following a trip to her father's parents in Ely in October 2019 had been caused by her face being caught by straps.

During the trial Easey said Eleanor had been put in the wrong car seat as the other one was being cleaned - although this was not an explanation given when interviewed by police.

Miss Howes asked: "Had you and Carly got your heads together to invent a story to explain those marks to Eleanor's face?"

He replied: "No we hadn't. They were marks done by the car seat."

Miss Howes said: "I'm going to suggest that you and Carly knew exactly how these injuries had occurred and they were inflicted injuries."

Easy denied the injuries were inflicted and said they were caused by the car seat.

Miss Howes suggested there had been a "cover up" to try and explain Eleanor's injuries but Easey insisted: "There was no cover-up on my part at all".

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges.

The trial continues.

