Man denies conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in Great Yarmouth

Published: 11:34 AM July 25, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A man from London has denied conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in Norfolk.

William Donkoh, aged 30, of Fisher Close, Hackney, pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug in the Great Yarmouth area between May 2017 and June 2018 when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Lindsay Cox appeared for the prosecution and Richard Keogh appeared for Donkoh, who was wearing a navy tracksuit.

Another hearing has been set for September 13 when further directions in the case will be made.

Judge Andrew Shaw remanded Donkoh into custody

Donkoh was arrested in Hackney following a joint operation involving Norfolk Constabulary's tactical team and serious and organised crime unit. Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and the Metropolitan police.