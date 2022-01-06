A man is to go on trial having denied attempted rape near to Dukes Palace Wharf in Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man is to stand trial accused of attempted rape following an attack in Norwich.

Martyn Rogers, 27, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault.

It follows an incident near Dukes Palace Wharf in Norwich on August 11 2020.

Rogers, from Withipoll Street, Ipswich, appeared at court on Thursday (January 6) when he denied the three counts.

Judge Katharine Moore set a trial date of July 18 this year.

A further case management hearing will take place on May 4.

Rogers was granted bail until the next hearing.