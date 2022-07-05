News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man to stand trial accused of attempted city robbery

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:05 PM July 5, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Essa Al-Dossary is to stand trial accused of attempted robbery in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial later this year accused of attempted robbery in Norwich.

Essa Al-Dossary, 21, appeared at Norwich Crown Court charged with the attempted robbery of a man in Broadland Court, off Wherry Road in Norwich's Riverside complex.

Al-Dossary, of Elm Close, North Elmham, near Dereham, denied the offence, said to have happened on October 14 last year, when he appeared in court on Tuesday (July 5).

A trial expected to last three to four days was given a warned list date of Monday, November 28.

It means the case could be heard anytime within two weeks of that date.

Lynne Shirley appeared for the prosecution.

Al-Dossary was represented by Rob Pollington.

The defendant was granted bail until the trial.

