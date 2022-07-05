Man to stand trial accused of attempted city robbery
Published: 1:05 PM July 5, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A man is to stand trial later this year accused of attempted robbery in Norwich.
Essa Al-Dossary, 21, appeared at Norwich Crown Court charged with the attempted robbery of a man in Broadland Court, off Wherry Road in Norwich's Riverside complex.
Al-Dossary, of Elm Close, North Elmham, near Dereham, denied the offence, said to have happened on October 14 last year, when he appeared in court on Tuesday (July 5).
A trial expected to last three to four days was given a warned list date of Monday, November 28.
It means the case could be heard anytime within two weeks of that date.
Lynne Shirley appeared for the prosecution.
Al-Dossary was represented by Rob Pollington.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of the 10 best in the UK
- 2 Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth
- 3 ‘Porn addict’ Norfolk doctor who secretly filmed women struck off
- 4 Teenager died after choking on own vomit
- 5 Police break up rave at country park
- 6 5 famous faces who were born in King's Lynn
- 7 'Disappointed and angry' - Cricket pitch repeatedly vandalised by bikers
- 8 Mystery of container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast solved
- 9 Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash with 4x4 outside village pub
- 10 Small plates restaurant and bottle shop coming to north Norfolk town
The defendant was granted bail until the trial.