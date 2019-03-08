Man denies arson after charity shop was set on fire - destroying Christmas stock

Stock destroyed after fire at the Break charity shop in Cromer Road, Hellesdon. Photo: Neil Disbury Archant

A man has denied arson after a charity shop in Norwich was set on fire - destroying all its Christmas stock.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Clarke appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday morning charged with two counts of arson.

Both related to September 18, when building belonging to the Break charity in Cromer Road, Hellesdon.

The blaze began around 1.40am and spread through the building, destroying its winter stock.

Clarke, 51, appearing over video link from HMP Norwich, denied two counts of arson.

The other related to a double garage which was fire-damaged on the same date.

Judge Stephen Holt set a trial date in the week commencing March 2, expected to last between two to three days.