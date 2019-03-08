Search

Man whose mother and cousin were shot dead jailed for drug dealing in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:09 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 03 September 2019

Ryan Efey, PIC: Norfolk Police.

A man whose mother and cousin were shot dead when he was just 17 has been jailed after he came to Norwich to deal drugs.

Ryan Efey's relatives were gunned down in a shooting in London when he was just 17.

Norwich Crown Court heard Efey, who is now 21, became involved in drugs after this "horrendous" and "traumatic" incident.

In November last year Efey was spotted drug dealing in St Mary's Plain, Norwich, by plain clothes officers who were there as part of a drugs crackdown.

Richard Kelly, prosecuting, said Efey was spotted taking part in "drug dealing activity" with a number of individuals, including a woman who was seen to be with him for about 30 seconds.

Officers then approached the defendant from a footpath but he ran off from them and another officer who was waiting for him near Duke Street.

He threw a black bag into the road before fleeing back onto St Mary's Plain and Rosemary Lane, Norwich where he ran through gardens and tried to scale fences to evade police.

But Mr Kelly said the defendant was captured, despite throwing a punch at one of the officers.

He was found to be in possession of a single wrap of crack cocaine as well as £170 in cash.

A phone was also found on him as well as the bag he had dumped.

The phones had details of drugs dealing on them.

Efey, from Sydenham, London, appeared in court via videolink from HMP Norwich having previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of cocaine on November 27 last year.

Danielle O'Donovan, mitigating, said his development "simply stopped" following the killing of his mother and cousin. She said he has not grieved for his mother and has had no counselling of help since the deaths.

Miss O'Donovan said he fell into drug misuse following the loss of his cousin and mother.

But he incurred debts due to his addiction and to pay them off was sent to Norwich to deal drugs.

Judge Stephen Holt said he had taken into account the "horrendous and traumatic events" the defendant had experienced.

But he said the least sentence he could pass was 33 months in custody.

Efey will serve half his 33 month sentence.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

