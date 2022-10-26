'Chase me plod' - Man taunted police while doing donuts on bike at church

A man has been fined after he damaged church grounds while doing donuts on his bike and taunting officers - Credit: Cambridge Constabulary

A man has been fined after damaging a church's grounds by doing 'donuts' on his electric bike.

Lewis Raftery, 29, was arrested after he was seen riding on his high-powered electric bike and shouted "chase me plod" at officers.

He continued to tear up the grass at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Wisbech while swearing and taunting police at the scene.

Raftery was later identified by officers and he was arrested later that evening at his home in Ecton Grove, Elm on August 22.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 19, where he admitted to driving without due care and attention, criminal damage and using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was sentenced the same day where he was fined £40, must pay £100 compensation to the owners of the church yard – Fenland District Council, and has had three penalty points added to his driving licence.

PC Justin Bielawski, from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “While tackling anti-social behaviour around our towns has been a focus for the neighbourhood team for a while, this month, following consultation with our communities, tackling ASB in parks and open spaces in Wisbech Town Park, St Peter’s Garden and Tillery Park has been formally set as a priority for us to focus on over the next three months.

“We know ASB brings misery to communities, and we are targeting patrols and focusing our time to best tackle this issue, however I would urge members of the public to report concerns and information about ASB to us so we can ensure our time is spent where it is most needed.”