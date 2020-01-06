Cyclist caught with drugs after being stopped for riding without lights
PUBLISHED: 07:20 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 06 January 2020
Archant
A cyclist has been arrested for possessing drugs after being stopped by police.
Great Yarmouth Police tracked down a man on a pedal bike in Gorleston shortly before 1.45am on Monday morning.
Officers had seen the man riding through the town and stopped him to offer advice about lights before finding a quantity of drugs.
Great Yarmouth Police tweeted: "Male riding through Gorleston on his pedal cycle refused to stop for Police for some friendly words of advice about lights.
"Eventually stopped and found to be in possession of all this. Needless to say he's spending the night with us."
