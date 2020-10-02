Search

Hunt for driver after road rage incident leaves man with cut head

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 October 2020

Trouble flared in a road rage incident just after 4.20pm on Wednesday, September 16, northbound on the A12, just after the Romany Lane roundabout in Kessingland. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A driver suffered a cut head in a road rage incident which saw him hit by a wing mirror.

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the road-related incident which happened shortly after 4.20pm on Wednesday, September 16, northbound on the A12, just after the Romany Lane roundabout in Kessingland.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of a black Mercedes and another driver, who was believed to be driving a silver/grey Volkswagen Golf, had been engaged in a road rage incident, when the driver of the Mercedes pulled over at the roundabout and attempted to confront the other driver about their manner of driving.

“He then returned to his car but the driver of the Volkswagen Golf then pulled out and his wing mirror made contact with the other driver, causing him to fall against his own vehicle and cut his head.

“The driver of the Volkswagen Golf then drove away.”

It is believed that the Volkswagen Golf’s passenger side wing mirror was damaged during the incident, with the Mercedes also damaged.

The Volkswagen Golf driver is described as being a bald male.

The police spokesman added: “Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses are sought.”

Call the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting crime reference 37/55003/20 on 101.

