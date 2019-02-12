Search

Man remains in critical condition after fatal crash

PUBLISHED: 16:05 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 28 February 2019

A man has died and another was taken to hospital on Monday after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

A man has died and another was taken to hospital on Monday after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man in his 40s remains in hospital in a critical condition after a fatal collision in Scarning on Monday.

The collision occurred on Dereham Road at just after 9.30am when a black Jeep Cherokee crashed.

A man in his 40s died following the crash, and a second man was taken to hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, also in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries.

His condition is described as critical.

The road was closed between the Greenbanks Hotel and Carr Lane while emergency services attended and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The road did not reopen until about 4.30pm.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash or who may have any dash camera footage showing what happened.

Any witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 98 of 25 February 2019 or email nic.metcalf@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

