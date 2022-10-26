Man admits being involved in Norwich cocaine operation

A man who was the contact between users and a drugs gang has admitted being involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin in Norwich.

Lee Hayes, 27, of no fixed abode, claims to have been pressured into running a drugs phone line after running up a sizable debt due his own addiction.

Appearing via video link from HMP Peterborough he pleaded guilty at Norwich Crown Court to two charges of being involved in the supply of cocaine and diamorphine, a narcotic analgesic used as illicit street heroin, between June and September this year.

Defence counsel Oliver Haswell said he had played a “significant role” and was facing a lengthy sentence.

But he added: “He has a long standing addiction to class A drugs. His drug debt to those he was buying from grew and he was put under some pressure to make good.

“In order to do so he agreed to hold a phone which required him to send out messages and forward responses up the chain.”

Hayes was remanded in custody and will be sentenced November 17.

