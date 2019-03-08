Man who stole £30,000 of outdoor gear could have to sell house to repay debt

A man who stole £30,000-worth of stock from his former employers could have to sell his house to pay back the money.

Matthew Smith, of Heartsease Lane, Norwich, was given a six-month suspended prison sentence in August after he admitted theft of the items from Uttings Ltd, an outdoor, clothing and equipment shop based in Bethel Street, Norwich.

He appeared back at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (November 7) for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing in front of Judge Katherine Moore.

Smith was ordered to pay back £30,000 within three months or serve 12 months in prison in default.

The court heard it was likely Smith would have to sell his house in order to make the payment. Smith had been due to appear in court on Wednesday (November 6) but did not attend.

His barrister Andrew Oliver said that unfortunately Smith had not been informed about the hearing.