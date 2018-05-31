Man arrested after saying he had coronavirus and coughing in officers’ faces

A man has been charged with assault after coughing at police and telling them he had Covid-19 Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A man has been arrested after coughing in police officers’ faces and telling them he had coronavirus.

King’s Lynn police tweeted: “A man from North Lynn has been charged with three counts of assault on emergency workers after deliberately coughing in their faces on arrest and stating he has coronavirus.”

The same post last night warned: “Social distancing doesn’t apply to criminals. We’re still here. We’re still policing.”

A woman from Norwich was jailed last month after coughing at officers and claiming that she had the virus.

Joanne Turner, 35, had earlier kicked and damaged a car as it was parked outside Norwich Train Station at around 11pm on Wednesday, March 25.

Officers located Turner at her home in William Kett Close where she became abusive.

She then claimed she had coronavirus before coughing forcefully in one of the officer’s faces.

Turner, of William Kett Close, Norwich, was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage to property and common assault of an emergency worker, at Norwich Magistrates Court.

