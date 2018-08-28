Search

Advanced search

Convicted sex offender warned by judge to prepare himself for a long jail sentence

PUBLISHED: 14:52 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:52 28 November 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A former west Norfolk man who was convicted of child sex offences on two girls has been warned by a judge that he should prepare himself for a long jail sentence.

David Nelson, 51, of no fixed address, was convicted of one charge of rape and four sex assaults on the girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

The court heard that sex assaults on one of the girls took place 20 years ago, but that others on another girl were more recent, dating back eight years.

After the guilty verdicts were returned on Wednesday, Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, said the prosecution would also be applying for a sexual harm prevention order to be made against Nelson.

Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned sentence until January 18 for reports to assess what danger Nelson posed but said: “There will have to be a long sentence and you must prepare yourself for that.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Homeowner ordered to demolish outbuilding and wall built without permission

Norwich City Council served an enforcement notice against Carl Western in March after the structure was built in the front garden of his Drayton Road home. Photo: Archant

Who makes super-sparkly outfits that can be taken off in five seconds?

The costumes for Aladdin lined up and ready to go. Picture submitted

Time to tell your barber how you’re really feeling

Co director of Croppers Barbers in Norwich, Steve Bunn, talks about the 12th Man Campaign which aims to get men talking about mental health. Picture: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast