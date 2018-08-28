Convicted sex offender warned by judge to prepare himself for a long jail sentence

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A former west Norfolk man who was convicted of child sex offences on two girls has been warned by a judge that he should prepare himself for a long jail sentence.

David Nelson, 51, of no fixed address, was convicted of one charge of rape and four sex assaults on the girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

The court heard that sex assaults on one of the girls took place 20 years ago, but that others on another girl were more recent, dating back eight years.

After the guilty verdicts were returned on Wednesday, Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, said the prosecution would also be applying for a sexual harm prevention order to be made against Nelson.

Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned sentence until January 18 for reports to assess what danger Nelson posed but said: “There will have to be a long sentence and you must prepare yourself for that.”