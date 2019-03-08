Search

Man warned he faces substantial jail term after hiding cocaine in wheelie bin

PUBLISHED: 13:26 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 30 August 2019

A 21-year-old man was warned he faces a substantial jail term after he was convicted of hiding a £48,000 package of cocaine in a wheelie bin,

Lewis Skinner was seen by a 14-year-old placing the package in a bin on a drive on a Wymondham estate, and the young witness helped police track down the drugs by telling an officer what he had seen, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The officer then found a black bag containing almost half a kilogram of cocaine, which is estimated to have a street value of £38,400 to £48,000, the court heard.

Skinner, of Norwich Road, Tacolneston, had denied possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply on May 13, 2018, but was convicted by a jury after about an hour on Friday.

Judge Andrew Shaw remanded Skinner in custody following the verdict and said: "You have been convicted of the very serious drugs offence."

He said he was likely to be given a "very substantial" period of custody.

He adjourned sentencing until September 12 and said it was a sad case when someone so young became involved in drugs.

During the trial the court heard how the officer in the case, PC Andrew Read, had been driving through Wymondham when he saw two men in a £10,000 white BMW 1 Series, which he said appeared to speed up as he passed.

He said he turned to try to follow the car but it disappeared from view and he later found it abandoned on the Whispering Oaks estate.

While at the scene he said the young man came forward as a witness and told him what he had seen - and when he checked the wheelie bin he found a black washbag containing the drugs placed on top of the rubbish, which had Skinner's DNA on the handle.

In interview Skinner, a self-employed building contractor, claimed that he had given a lift to someone he knew from the pub called Gav and claimed he had no knowledge of any drugs in his car.

