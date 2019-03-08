Video

WATCH: Moment thief was caught on camera in attempted burglary

A man has been convicted for attempted burglary after he was filmed by a doorbell camera of the home he was attempting to break into.

Tony Kirk, of High Street, in Lowestoft, was sentenced to nine months in jail, suspended for 18 months, after he was caught attempting to open a front door and parked car in The Meads, Lowestoft, on June 18.

Despite not entering the property, the 40-year-old was arrested the next day and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was charged on June 20 with attempted burglary, vehicle interference and a separate charge of common assault.

According to Suffolk Constabulary, the key to securing the conviction was the footage captured by the security camera, which was fitted near the front door of the property.

Kirk was filmed just before 1am by the doorbell camera when an occupant of the home was alerted by a notification on his phone.

When he checked it the following morning, it captured Kirk attempting to open the door handle and the passenger door of a parked car.

Between his arrest and sentencing, Kirk worked with Suffolk Police's operation converter team and went on to admit six other offences, including three incidents of theft from motor vehicles, two incidents of interference with motor vehicles and one burglary.

All of the incidents took place between September 2018 and June 2019 in the Lowestoft area.

Detective Inspector Matt Adams, of Lowestoft CID, said: "This result demonstrates how technology such as Ring Video Doorbells and other remote-monitored security cameras can play a key role in catching criminals and prevent crime when footage is captured, downloaded and shared with the police.

"Such smart technology products available are not only affordable but proactively help to deter and detect burglars.

"In this case the whole incident lasted just over 30 seconds, but with it caught on a doorbell camera, the evidence is there for all to see. It seems Kirk also noticed the doorbell camera device and backed off before riding off and out of the driveway."