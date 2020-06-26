Search

Man armed with a ‘hoover’ confronted ‘cuckooing’ drug dealers

PUBLISHED: 07:58 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 26 June 2020

File image of a Hoover. PIC: Photodrome Limited.

File image of a Hoover. PIC: Photodrome Limited.

The Photodrome Limited

A man armed himself with a hammer and a vacuum cleaner to “sort out” two drug dealers who had taken over a property in Norfolk.

Mark Turner, 47, turned up at a property in Gorleston with the occupant of the flat who used crutches and had been “cuckooed” by two drug dealers.

Norwich Crown Court heard Turner took with him a “hoover” and a hammer, which was used to threaten the two men in the flat.

Ian James, prosecuting, said a neighbour - whose partner and children were at home - became aware of the problem after seeing Turner “battering the door with what looked like a hoover”.

Mr James said the man Turner went to the address with had been “cuckooed” by two men who were “known to be violent” and had previously been known to use weapons.

Turner, who was captured on CCTV from surrounding properties, was overpowered and himself threatened with a knife during the confrontation.

Mr James said the neighbour who witnessed the incident had been concerned by what he saw.

You may also want to watch:

Turner, of Euston Court, Great Yarmouth, appeared in court for sentence on Thursday (June 25) having previously admitted having an offensive weapon and affray on March 11 last year.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating for Turner, who has 52 previous convictions for 149 offences, said it was essentially one incident, involving Turner who had gone to the property where two drug dealers had been staying to “sort out the problem”.

Mr Oliver said Turner “knows he should have dealt with it differently” and wanted to express he was “genuinely” sorry and disgusted by his behaviour.

Judge Anthony Bate said that Turner, at the age of 47, “should’ve known better” than “taking the law into your own hands”.

Turner was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 15 months.

He was also ordered to undertake 40 day’s rehabilitation activity requirement.

