Man found not guilty of paying 16-year-old for sex

PUBLISHED: 15:45 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 22 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court.

Archant

A Suffolk man accused of paying a 16-year-old girl £100 to have sex with him a decade ago has been cleared by a jury.

Peter Keeble told police he had never had sex with the girl and couldn't "put a picture to her face", Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Keeble, 54, of Shelby Street, Lowestoft, denied paying a girl under 18 for sexual services in 2009 and was found not guilty by a jury after a short trial.

Christopher Paxton, prosecuting, told the court it was a criminal offence to pay someone under 18 for sex.

He had claimed that Keeble had initially tried to "chat-up" the alleged victim and had later asked her to have sex with him, before offering her £100 to do so.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

