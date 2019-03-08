Search

Man cleared of GBH after New Year's Day fight in casino

PUBLISHED: 14:12 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 18 October 2019

Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

A man has been cleared by a jury of causing grievous bodily harm after breaking the nose of another man in the toilets of Yarmouth's Grosvenor Casino on New Year's Day.

Joseph Goodhew, 21, denied GBH on January 1 last year, claiming he acted in self defence after the other man grabbed him in a 'bear hug'.

Around 2.30am, Goodhew had gone to the toilets at the seafront casino but didn't lock the door and the other man burst in by mistake, Norwich Crown Court heard.

CCTV footage shown to the jury showed Goodhew being pursued by the man around the machines in the casino before security guards intervened.

Police were called and Goodhew was arrested around 3.20am.

The court heard he said to officers: "If I am getting arrested I want him arrested too. I head-butted him in self-defence."

Giving evidence, Goodhew, of Black Drove, Murrow, Wisbech, said he had been celebrating New Year by gambling and drinking at the Marine Parade casino with his family.

He said after the man tried to enter his cubicle he went to wash his hands and was grabbed from behind, injuring the man's nose in the ensuing struggle.

He said the man then pursued him, saying 'I'm going to murder you' before spitting a mouthful of blood in his face.

The court was also told the complainant had been banned from the Grosvenor twice before - for abusive language and threatening behaviour.

The jury had retired for a little over an hour before returning a unanimous not guilty verdict.

