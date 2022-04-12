Man cleared of having arsenal of knives at bus station

A man found with a selection of knives at a Norfolk bus station has been cleared of criminal charges after magistrates accepted he was in the process of moving home.

Christopher Streather, 46, had been charged with six counts of possessing a knife or sharply pointed articles - four kitchen knives, a seven-inch bread knife and a screwdriver - at King's Lynn bus station.

Streather, from Corby in Northamptonshire, denied the offences arguing he was relocating when stopped by police on March 7.

After a trial at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on Tuesday he was found not guilty.

Magistrates said he had given a “credible and consistent account” and that the knives were in his possession because he was moving and were part of a set that was well packed in his belongings.

Streather, who had been in custody since his arrest, was fined £50 after admitting being drunk and disorderly at the time.