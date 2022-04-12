News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man cleared of having arsenal of knives at bus station

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:47 PM April 12, 2022
King's Lynn Bus Station. 

King's Lynn Bus Station - Credit: Archant

A man found with a selection of knives at a Norfolk bus station has been cleared of criminal charges after magistrates accepted he was in the process of moving home. 

Christopher Streather, 46, had been charged with six counts of possessing a knife or sharply pointed articles - four kitchen knives, a seven-inch bread knife and a screwdriver - at King's Lynn bus station.

Streather, from Corby in Northamptonshire, denied the offences arguing he was relocating when stopped by police on March 7. 

After a trial at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on Tuesday he was found not guilty.

Magistrates said he had given a “credible and consistent account” and that the knives were in his possession because he was moving and were part of a set that was well packed in his belongings.

Streather, who had been in custody since his arrest, was fined £50 after admitting being drunk and disorderly at the time. 

West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A house in Pound Lane, Norwich, is ablaze.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Shock as former leisure centre near Norwich destroyed by large fire

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed Holt Road, near Corputsy.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Police reopen road after cabinet fell from back of van

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Inside the new dining pods at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. 

Food and Drink

Customers 'wowed' by hotel and restaurant's new dining pods with sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
An adder on Hemsby Beach bit an eight-year-old boy on the finger on Tuesday.

Venomous snake attack leaves eight-year-old 'traumatised'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon