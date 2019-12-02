Farmer had to run for his life after being chased by two men with shotgun

A man who took pictures of knife-point car jackers in Norwich had to run for his life after being chased by two men with a shotgun, a court has heard.

Rashal Alam, 34, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of a number of offences on June 10 this year, including robbery, possession of a knife, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, namely a single barrel shotgun, possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and taking a VW Passat, without authority.

Matthew Sorrell-Cameron, prosecuting, said Alam and another man, Christy Cartman, who has already pleaded guilty to the offences, had already been responsible for the car-jacking of a Mini in Guernsey Road, Norwich at about 6.20pm on June 10 this year when Alam, who had a knife in his hand, had told the victim to "get out" before they drove off.

Then later on, at about 9.15pm, a farmer heard a shotgun being fired in the Stoke Holy Cross area and went to investigate.

He approached the stolen Mini in Brickle Road and saw the shotgun being fired at trees by one of the defendants who then got into the car.

The man then took pictures on his mobile phone of the two people in the Mini who tried to cover themselves up, but not before he was able to capture images of Alam.

He asked the men in the Mini what they were doing but they were aggressive and "reversed at him".

The court heard he had to jump down a bank in a field to avoid being hit.

The car ended up stuck on the bank but Mr Sorrell-Cameron said the victim was then pursued on foot by Alam who was pointing the shotgun at the victim.

At one point the other defendant, Cartman, took hold of the gun and pointed it at him too.

The victim, who lived on Brickle Road, was running towards his house when he was his daughter and her partner driving towards him.

He got into the vehicle and was able to get back into his property when they heard "a further shotgun shot being fired".

Following that incident, at about 9.30pm, a couple in Brickle Road had been watching TV when they heard a knock at the door.

The male householder who went to the door noticed two men through the glass in the door.

Mr Sorrell-Campbell said as soon as he went to open the door he felt it being forced and tried to close it.

He said: "All of a sudden a single shotgun barrel was pointing through" before one of the men said to the victim "give me your keys".

A shot was fired and "hit the ceiling" through the door.

The man and his partner managed to get the door closed before running into the back of the property.

The glass in the front door was then smashed and the keys, which had been left in the front door, were taken by the defendants.

Those keys also contained a key to the couple's VW Passat which was taken.

The court heard the car was later spotted by officers in Wreningham.

Police had tried to stop the vehicle but it was able to squeeze past and evade them.

However the court heard Alam was arrested at around 11.30pm on June 10 after officers attended Derby Street in Norwich where the defendant was found in a front garden along with other items taken in the spree.

The stolen Mini was later found to have stolen number plates which had been taken from cars in the Norwich area prior to the car-jacking.

The jury of nine men and three women were told that number plates had been taken and fixed to the stolen car in an "attempt to hide it's true identity".

Alam, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, has denied robbery on June 10 as well as possession of an article with a blade or point, namely a knife, on the same date.

He has also denied possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, namely a single barrel shotgun, on June 10, possession of a firearm, namely a shotgun, to cause fear of violence on the same date, aggravated burglary at a property in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, on June 10 and taking a conveyance, namely a VW Passat, without authority on the same date.

The trial continues.