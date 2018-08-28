Man charged after reports of hare coursing in Norfolk

A man will appear in court charged with trespass in pursuite of game

A man has been charged in connection with hare coursing in west Norfolk.

Police were called to reports of three men with dogs and a vehicle in a field off Gooderstone Road, Oxborough, at 8.19am on Sunday.

When officers arrived, the men made off in an Audi A4, which failed to stop.

Further enquiries led to the arrest of 22-year-old Charlie Friend of Burrfield Drive at Orpington, south east London.

He has been charged in connection with trespassing in search of the pursuit of game, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon. He was released on bail to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 27.