Man charged with series of offences, including assaulting police officer and stealing Stephen King’s It from Norwich shop
PUBLISHED: 16:20 03 April 2019
Hodder & Stoughton/Amazon
A man accused of a series of offences, including assaulting a police officer , has had his case adjourned as he was unwell.
Paul Marsden, 31, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (April 3) charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, a police officer, in Norwich on March 1 this year.
He has also been charged with assault by beating, on February 25 this year, using threatening/abusive words and behaviour on the same date and common assault, also on February 25.
In addition he has been charged with stealing Stephen King’s It from Waterstones bookshop in Norwich on February 26.
But Marsden was unwell and has had his case adjourned until April 9.
