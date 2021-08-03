News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 30s charged with Shipdham murder

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:32 PM August 3, 2021   
Norfolk Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a Shipdham home.

A man in his 30s has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Shipdham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man in his 30s has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Shipdham. 

Police were called to Lake Close on Sunday afternoon (August 1) after concerns for the safety of a woman were raised. 

Emergency services were sent to the scene at around 1.21pm, but she was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Earlier on Tuesday, police named the victim as 39-year-old Malgorzata Lechanska, who died of a severe head injury.

Rafal Winiarski, of Lake Close, was arrested following the incident and, on Tuesday evening, he was charged with murder.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Shipdham.

A man in his 30s has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Shipdham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The 39-year-old has been remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (August 4) morning. 

A police cordon remains in place at the address while investigations continue. 

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske said: "We are looking for information from anyone who may have known Malgorzata or can help us with information around the circumstances leading to her death.”

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Shipdham.

A man in his 30s has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Shipdham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anyone with information should contact DI Lewis Craske at Norfolk Constabulary by calling 101, quoting crime reference 36/55532/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Forensic services remain on scene in Lake Close, Shipdham, after the body of Malgorzata Lewanska was

A man in his 30s has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Shipdham - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk


