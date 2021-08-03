Breaking
Man in 30s charged with Shipdham murder
A man in his 30s has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Shipdham.
Police were called to Lake Close on Sunday afternoon (August 1) after concerns for the safety of a woman were raised.
Emergency services were sent to the scene at around 1.21pm, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Earlier on Tuesday, police named the victim as 39-year-old Malgorzata Lechanska, who died of a severe head injury.
Rafal Winiarski, of Lake Close, was arrested following the incident and, on Tuesday evening, he was charged with murder.
The 39-year-old has been remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (August 4) morning.
A police cordon remains in place at the address while investigations continue.
Detective Inspector Lewis Craske said: "We are looking for information from anyone who may have known Malgorzata or can help us with information around the circumstances leading to her death.”
Anyone with information should contact DI Lewis Craske at Norfolk Constabulary by calling 101, quoting crime reference 36/55532/21.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.