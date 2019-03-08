Man denies sex offences against children

King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

An 83-year-old man has appeared in court charged with sex offences against children.

John Kendle of Lime Grove, Gayton, faces two counts of indecent assault, one against a boy and one against a girl.

He also faces two counts of gross indecency with a girl and one of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

District Judge Cooper, sitting at King's Lynn magistrates court, heard the crown alleged the offences took place over a 16 year period.

Alison Muir, defending, said her client wished to plead not guilty to all of the charges.

The case was adjourned to Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, November 14. Kendle was given unconditional bail.