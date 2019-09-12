Man charged following a series of thefts and burglaries

A man appeared in court in relation to six offences including two thefts, a hate crime, threatening behaviour and two burglaries.

Alex Kritikos, 42, from Brackendale House care home, St Peters Road, Sheringham, appeared before Norwich magistrates on Thursday, September 12.

The burglaries are indictable only and he was sent to Norwich Crown Court in custody, to appear on October 10. These allegedly occurred in Ipswich Road, Saxlingham Thorpe and Morningthorpe, both on July 6.

The thefts occurred in Church Street, Sheringham on August 25 and September 8. He indicated a guilty plea to both and was committed to crown court for sentencing, to tie in with the previous matters.

He pleaded not guilty to a hate crime in St Peter's Road, Sheringham, on August 11, and entered no plea to an offence of threatening behaviour, also in Sheringham on the same date. A case management hearing will be held at the magistrates' court on September 18.