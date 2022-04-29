Man found with lock knife in Thetford

A man has been charged on suspicion of being in possession of a lock knife in Thetford - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged on suspicion of being in possession of a lock knife in Thetford.

A 55-year-old was stopped by officers carrying out patrols in King Street on Tuesday, April 26.

He was arrested and questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre before being charged.

Nick Greenwood, 55 and of Bury Road, will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 7 charged with possession of a bladed article and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Greenwood has been released on bail until his court appearance.

