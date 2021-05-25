Man charged with possessing imitation gun in Surlingham pub incident
Published: 2:09 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 2:43 PM May 25, 2021
- Credit: Maps
A 39-year-old man has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm and assaulting an emergency worker.
Simon Tait, of West Lodge in Surlingham, has also been charged with sending a threatening message.
It comes after armed police were called to the Coldham Hall pub in Surlingham, near Norwich, on Sunday, May 23.
Tait was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.