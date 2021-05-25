News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man charged with possessing imitation gun in Surlingham pub incident

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:09 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 2:43 PM May 25, 2021
Police were called to the scene of an incident shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, May 23 following reports a man was making threats at Coldham Hall, Surlingham. - Credit: Maps

A 39-year-old man has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Simon Tait, of West Lodge in Surlingham, has also been charged with sending a threatening message.

It comes after armed police were called to the Coldham Hall pub in Surlingham, near Norwich, on Sunday, May 23.

Tait was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

