Man charged with possession of cannabis

PUBLISHED: 11:07 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 14 October 2020

Chunk Elphick-Wilson has been charged with possession of cannabis PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA

A man found with 3.5g of cannabis and £1,800 has had his case sent to the crown court.

Chunk Elphick-Wilson, 25, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 14) having been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

It comes after he was stopped by police at Wymondham on April 30 this year and found to have 3.5g of cannabis on him.

The court heard the defendant also had a number of other items, including a mobile phone, notebook and more than £1,800 in cash.

Elphick-Wilson, of Norwich Road, Tacolneston, entered no plea to the charge which was deemed not suitable to be heard before magistrates.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 11.

Elphick-Wilson was granted unconditional bail and told to attend the crown court at 9.30am on November 11 for his next hearing.

