Man charged with possessing knife after incident at station
PUBLISHED: 11:33 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 21 March 2019
A man has been charged with possessing a knife after an incident at a railway station.
Police were called to King’s Lynn station at around 5pm on Wednesday, after reports a man had been seen with a knife.
Officers attended and arrested a man.
Shane Watkins, 43, of Higham Green, Lynn, has been charged with possessing a bladed article and a public order offencE.
He has been bailed to appear before Lynn magistrates on Monday April 8.
