Man charged with possessing knife after incident at station

PUBLISHED: 11:33 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 21 March 2019

Police were called to reports a man had been seen with a knife at Lynn station Picture: Ian Burt

Police were called to reports a man had been seen with a knife at Lynn station Picture: Ian Burt

A man has been charged with possessing a knife after an incident at a railway station.

Police were called to King’s Lynn station at around 5pm on Wednesday, after reports a man had been seen with a knife.

Officers attended and arrested a man.

Shane Watkins, 43, of Higham Green, Lynn, has been charged with possessing a bladed article and a public order offencE.

He has been bailed to appear before Lynn magistrates on Monday April 8.

