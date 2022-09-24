Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant. - Credit: Archant

A man who was due to stand trial accused of kidnap and robbery has died, a court has heard.

Liam O'Reilly, 29, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court having previously denied kidnap and robbery.

It followed an incident at the Sugar and Spice club in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich on October 4, 2018.

But the case was up at crown court for mention after it emerged Mr O'Reilly, formerly of Angus Mackay Court, off Drayton High Road, had died.

The hearing, on Thursday (22) heard that Mr O'Reilly, who had initially been due to stand trial in July this year, had died on August 2 this year.

Phillip Farr, prosecuting, told the court he had seen the interim death certificate.

Judge Andrew Shaw said the case against the late defendant "was now closed".

Claire Robinson appeared on behalf of Mr O'Reilly at the short crown court hearing and confirmed that the defendant had indeed died on August 2 this year.

Also present at the hearing last week was his co-defendant Daniel Cook who had already admitted his involvement in the offences.

Cook, 24, formerly of Riverside Close, Hellesdon, has previously pleaded guilty to kidnap and theft.

Judge Shaw said that, having entered acceptable guilty pleas to the offences, he would now be sentenced at the crown court on October 14 this year.

Back in January, when Cook initially entered his guilty pleas at the crown court, the matter was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

But despite the fact a report had been ordered in the case, Cook was warned by Recorder John Hardy that these were "very serious matters".

Recorder Hardy said Cook "should not be disabused of the fact a custodial sentence was likely".

Cook was granted conditional bail until such time as he was sentenced.

An inquest into the death of Mr O'Reilly was opened and adjourned on August 16 this year.

A full inquest into his death is due to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 9 next year.