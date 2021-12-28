Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life after house blaze
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A 42-year-old man wanted in connection with a serious blaze in a Norfolk village has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
Firefighters and police were called to a semi-detached property in Hall Farm Road, Gayton, just before 2am on Sunday, December 19.
A woman in her 20s, who lived at the property, fled to a neighbouring house, while a man in his 30s, who was also in the property at the time of the fire, suffered spinal injuries trying to escape.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for treatment.
Following the fire police launched an appeal to trace Anthony Collins, 42, of Birch Tree Close, Lynn, who was wanted in connection with the fire.
He was arrested at an address in south London on Christmas Day and taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre (PIC) for questioning.
He was subsequently charged with arson with intent to endanger life, aggravated burglary and assault.
Collins appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 27 and has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance.