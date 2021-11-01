News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man charged with murder of 58-year-old woman

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:48 PM November 1, 2021
Updated: 11:56 PM November 1, 2021
Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police have charged a man with the murder of Diane Douglas. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has been charged with the murder of a 58-year-old woman from Colton, near Norwich.

Stuart Williamson will appear in court on Tuesday, when he will be accused of murdering Diane Douglas between December 1 and 31, 2018.

Diane was reported missing on Thursday, October 21, 2021, by family members.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation after enquiries revealed Diane had not been seen for a significant period.

Police at Meadow Farm near Colton which is the centre of a murder investigation.

Police at Meadow Farm near Colton which is the centre of a murder investigation. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Stuart Williamson was arrested in Wales on Saturday night (October 30, 2021) was brought to Norfolk for questioning at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre. On Monday was he was charged with murder.

Williamson, of Barford Road in Colton, has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

A police cordon remains in place at a property in Barford Road in Colton, where searches will continue

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  2. 2 Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast
  3. 3 'Serious injuries' after crash between car and motorbike in village
  1. 4 'Not another dormitory town' - what does future hold for community?
  2. 5 Police probe continues at isolated farmhouse after murder arrest
  3. 6 Woman, 27, reported missing from Cawston
  4. 7 Holiday lodges bid for hotel that could become 'uninhabitable' due to coastal erosion
  5. 8 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
  6. 9 Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days
  7. 10 The farm shop Sunday roast that's hard to beat
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
How the Long Stratton bypass could look, with a footbridge in the distance

South Norfolk District Council

How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Land bought for extension of railway opposite the North Norfolk Railway in Holt. Trustee Melton Cons

Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon