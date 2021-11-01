Man charged with murder of 58-year-old woman
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A man has been charged with the murder of a 58-year-old woman from Colton, near Norwich.
Stuart Williamson will appear in court on Tuesday, when he will be accused of murdering Diane Douglas between December 1 and 31, 2018.
Diane was reported missing on Thursday, October 21, 2021, by family members.
Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation after enquiries revealed Diane had not been seen for a significant period.
Stuart Williamson was arrested in Wales on Saturday night (October 30, 2021) was brought to Norfolk for questioning at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre. On Monday was he was charged with murder.
Williamson, of Barford Road in Colton, has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.
A police cordon remains in place at a property in Barford Road in Colton, where searches will continue.
