Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Wisbech

West Parade in Wisbech, where a man died after being stabbed Picture:Google

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Wisbech.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at a property in West Parade at 9.45pm on Sunday (February 3).

Police and paramedics attended and a 46-year-old man was treated at the scene.

But the man, who has not been formally identified, died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound.

Olegs Titovs, 49, of West Parade, Wisbech, has been charged with murder and was due to appear before Cambridge magistrates on Tuesday (February 5).

The death is being treated by police as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 478 of February 3 or visit: www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via: www.crimestoppers-uk.org