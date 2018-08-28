Man charged with New Year’s Eve police assault

A man in his twenties has been charged with assaulting a police officer on New Years Eve. Photo: ARCHANT

A man in his twenties has been charged with assaulting a police officer on New Year’s Eve.

Police have charged a 24yr old male with a Public Order offence and Assaulting an Emergency Service Worker after an incident in Mill Court in Holt where a Police Officer was kicked during an arrest by the male on New Years Eve. 1/2. — North Norfolk Police (@NorthNorfPolice) January 1, 2019

Police have charged a 24-year-old man with a public order offence and assaulting an emergency services worker following an incident in Holt, on Monday, December 31.

The man was being arrested in Mill Court kicked a police officer during the arrest.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The man has been nailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court.

Minor injury to the Officer, the male was bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court. There's no excuses to assault Emergency Services Workers. Expect to be prosecuted if you do! #ProtectTheProtectors 2/2. Sgt 24. — North Norfolk Police (@NorthNorfPolice) January 1, 2019

In a tweet, North Norfolk Police stated: “There’s no excuse to assault emergency services workers.

“Expect to be prosecuted if you do.”

