Man charged with New Year’s Eve police assault
PUBLISHED: 14:45 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 01 January 2019
A man in his twenties has been charged with assaulting a police officer on New Year’s Eve.
Police have charged a 24-year-old man with a public order offence and assaulting an emergency services worker following an incident in Holt, on Monday, December 31.
The man was being arrested in Mill Court kicked a police officer during the arrest.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
The man has been nailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court.
In a tweet, North Norfolk Police stated: “There’s no excuse to assault emergency services workers.
“Expect to be prosecuted if you do.”
