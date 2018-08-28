Search

Advanced search

Man charged with New Year’s Eve police assault

PUBLISHED: 14:45 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 01 January 2019

A man in his twenties has been charged with assaulting a police officer on New Years Eve. Photo: ARCHANT

A man in his twenties has been charged with assaulting a police officer on New Years Eve. Photo: ARCHANT

A man in his twenties has been charged with assaulting a police officer on New Year’s Eve.

Police have charged a 24-year-old man with a public order offence and assaulting an emergency services worker following an incident in Holt, on Monday, December 31.

The man was being arrested in Mill Court kicked a police officer during the arrest.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The man has been nailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court.

In a tweet, North Norfolk Police stated: “There’s no excuse to assault emergency services workers.

“Expect to be prosecuted if you do.”

READ MORE: Eleven people arrested during New Year celebrations in Norwich

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after A140 crash

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Jazz musician at centre of antisemitism row denies he breached Islington gig ban, saying: It was Santa Claus on the sax, not me

Gilad Atzmon was not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal v Fulham: PREVIEW

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chapel Market pie and mash shop Manze’s set to close for good

#includeImage($article, 225)

Islington’s year in news: Gazette recaps the best, worst and oddest of 2018

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

Man’s body found in Dereham

Police were called to Aldiss Court in Dereham after reports a man's body had been found. Photo: Supplied

Eleven people arrested during New Year celebrations in Norwich

Prince of Wales Road was one of the busiest places in Norwich on New Year's Eve. File photo. Picture Archant.

Banned driver caught at wheel feared dad might ‘do something silly’

Robotham was pulled over in Tebbutts Avenue and gave his brother’s name and a date of birth. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists