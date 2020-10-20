Search

Warrant issued for arrest of man accused of damaging police car

PUBLISHED: 10:33 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 20 October 2020

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to appear at court accused of resisting arrest and damaging a police car.

Adam Dugdale, 51, of Shorncliffe Avenue, Norwich, has been charged with obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty in Norwich on April 18 this year.

He has also been charged with damaging a marked police vehicle in Norwich on the same date.

Dugdale was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, October 19 but failed to attend.

The court heard Dugdale had previously contacted the court last month to say that he had coronavirus symptoms and was going to get a test.

Dugdale was instructed to contact the court to advise them of the test result although nothing had been received since his initial email.

After failing to appear a magistrates agreed to issue a warrant for Dugdale’s arrest.

