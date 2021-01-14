News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man throws bottle through house window in confrontation

Sarah Burgess

Published: 2:55 PM January 14, 2021   
Gordon Terrace Great Yarmouth

Police were called after reports someone had thrown a bottle through a window on Gordon Terrace in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

Police were called to a seafront street after a confrontation that saw a bottle thrown through a house window.

Norfolk Constabulary said officers attended Gordon Terrace in Great Yarmouth at 10.10pm on Tuesday, January 12 following reports a man threw a bottle at one of the properties.

A man in his 30s was later arrested at another property in the town on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been released on police bail until March 9, 2021 and police confirmed enquiries were ongoing.

A nearby resident said there was an "altercation between two people" on Gordon Terrace - and that the property involved in the incident had had its windows smashed before.

He said: "Police were knocking on the doors of all adjoining properties at around 8.30am the next day to find out what had happened."


