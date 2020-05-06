Search

Man in court over attempted knifepoint raid on village post office

PUBLISHED: 16:36 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 06 May 2020

Ipswich Crown Court

Archant

A man charged with brandishing a knife during an attempted robbery at a village post office has had the case sent to the crown court.

Someone with a knife entered the Post Office in Low Street, Hoxne, and made demands for money, but ran away when a panic alarm was activated.

No money was handed over and no one was harmed following the incident which happened at about 11.20am on Friday, May 1.

Matthew Thorndyke, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 5) after he was charged with attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place in connection with the incident.

Thorndyke, who appeared in custody on Tuesday, has had the case formally sent to Ipswich Crown Court on June 2.

No pleas were were entered at the magistrates court.

The defendant has been remanded in custody until the next hearing.

