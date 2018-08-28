Search

Man charged with attempted murder following Norwich stabbing

PUBLISHED: 20:43 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:43 23 November 2018

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich on Thursday, November 22. Picture Archant.

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

Police officers were called to an address in Godric Place at 10.50pm on Wednesday, November 21, to reports a man, aged in his 40s, had suffered stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A man from London was arrested the following day, on Thursday, November 22, in Norwich and was questioned by detectives and since charged.

Ashley Anderson, 26, of Norton Gardens, London, has been charged with attempted murder and remanded in police custody.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday, November 24.

