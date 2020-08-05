Man who claimed to be a police officer charged with £127k fraud

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A man has been charged in connection with fraud offences after it is alleged he pocketed £127,000 from 19 victims who were encouraged to withdraw large amounts of money after he claimed to be a police officer.

Shaun Johnson, 21, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday where he was charged with 19 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

The charges relate to a number of incidents between January 1 and July 30 this year, in which victims have been encouraged to withdraw large quantities of money, before handing it over to a courier who falsely claims to be a police officer.

It is understood the victims originate from Norwich, north Norfolk as well as other parts of the country.

Johnson, of Prout Road, London, is next due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on August 31.

He has been remanded in custody.