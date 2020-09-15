Man in court accused of six assaults

Northside House, formerly the Norvic Clinic, in Norwich, run by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

A man has appeared in court charged with a raft of offences, including six counts of criminal damage and six assaults.

Dominic Minton, 26, of Northside House, a mental health unit, on St Andrew’s Business Park, Thorpe St Andrew, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having been charged with six counts of criminal damage at Northside House as well as four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and two counts of assault by beating.

All the offences are said to have happened between September 24 last year and March 9 this year.

Minton, who was represented by Debbie Reynolds, appeared in court on Tuesday flanked by mental health professionals and gave no indication of plea to any of the matters.

Jane Walker, prosectuing, said the case should be sent to the crown court.

Magistrates formally sent the matter to Norwich Crown Court on October 13.