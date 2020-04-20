Man charged following serious assault

A 54-year-old man has been charged with five offences following a serious assault.

Police were alerted following reports of a disturbance at a home on The Ravine in Lowestoft just before 10am on Friday morning.

On arrival officers discovered a man had suffered facial injuries following a serious assault.

A police spokesman said: “A 54-year-old man was arrested and questioned by detectives at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

“David Dorries, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a bladed article in a public place, possession of a class B drug and threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.”

Dorries appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 18 and was remanded into custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 16.